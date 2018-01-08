Rivers Killings: Commissioner Defends Wike’s Efforts In Providing Security

The Commissioner of Information of Rivers state, Mr Emmanuel Okah, has defended Governor Nyesom Wike’s efforts in providing security for the state, saying that no state government has done as much in terms of security.

Okah made this known on Monday during a telephone interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, in reaction to comments by the former governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Amaechi following the brutal killing of residents on New Year’s day.

Addressing the people in a broadcast on Monday morning, the former governor accused Governor Wike of failing to take responsibility for the people’s security.

Witchcraft Politics

He also alleged that ‘witchcraft politics’ is responsible for the insecurity and rate of crime in the state, while noting that during his tenure as governor, he succeeded in providing security.

Okah, however, alleged that the former governor has a hand in the level of insecurity experienced in the state, adding that he influenced some security heads not to cooperate with the present government and this, according to him has deeply affected the state’s security architecture.

“The Rivers state Government totally disagrees with the former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi, Chibuike Amaechi, He goes ahead to say he was doing everything possible to ensure that the people of rivers state have security and that the present government t is not doing enough but I want to point it out to him that the two times are different.

“As far as we are concerned in Rivers today, no state government has done anything near what governor Nyesom Wike is doing to support security agencies in the state.

As the Chief Security Officer of the state, the control command of the security apparatus does not emanate from Rivers stat, they all come from Abuja and you all know the hostile relationship that has been existing between the Rivers state government and sometimes some of the commissioners of police who have been influenced by the former governor to influence posting of security heads to Rivers state,” he stated.