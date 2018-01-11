Delta LG Polls: Youths Protest Alleged Manipulation of Results

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have besieged the office of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The youths are grounding all activities and protesting alleged manipulation of the results in Onicha-olona ward 5 in Aniocha North Local Government Area with claims that one Mr Chi Emmanuel Oweazim was the actual winner of the councillor-ship position for the same ward.

According to the protesters, the Delta State Electoral Commission allegedly manipulated the results in favour of the PDP after the APC candidate has been declared the winner by the DSIEC officers at the local government level.

They have also called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to come to their aid and intervene in the situation.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the commission’s chairman, James Umukoro commissioner for operation gave assurances that their complaints will be looked into

For now, all those who won are yet to be issued certificates of return but relying on the intervention of the Delta State governor.