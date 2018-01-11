Ogun Govt Pledges To Establish Additional Water Schemes

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has revealed plans by his administration to establish three additional water schemes, to complement existing water infrastructure in the State.

He said the aim is to tackle the perennial water situation in the state and ensure a healthy living for residents

The governor made this known when he inspected the old and new water schemes at Arakanga in Abeokuta, in continuation of his visits to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in the state.

According to him,” The new water schemes would be sited in the three Senatorial Districts, which includes, Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, and Ota, noting that the existing water schemes, especially the ones constructed during the western region could no longer sustain the growing population of the State.”

The Governor, who acknowledged the efforts of successive administrations in maintaining the legacies of the State’s founding fathers, said there was need for new infrastructures to meet the current water demand of the people.