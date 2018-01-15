Buhari Meets Benue Leaders

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, is holding a meeting with the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and other state leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other Benue leaders at the meeting with President Buhari are Fmr. Senate President David Mark, Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh, George Akume, and Barnabas Gemade.

Governor Ortom denied arming militia in his state but rather said that the state has no land for colonies as proposed by the Federal Government.

The Benue leaders discussed with the Federal Government on ways to end the crisis in the state.