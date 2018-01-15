Ganduje Appeals For Improved Budgetary Allocations To Ex-Servicemen

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has asked all security agencies in the state to intensify efforts towards ensuring peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups in Kano.

At a 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, the governor also appealed to the Federal Government to improve budgetary allocations to the retired and ex-servicemen across the country.

Representatives of various security agencies and members of the Nigerian Legion attended the match pass in remembrance of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Governor Ganduje shortly after monitoring a match pass in honour of excellence service men, performed the wreath laying at the newly constructed armed forces cenotaph at the Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u new Housing Estate along Kano/Zaria expressway.

After a one minute silence for the fallen heroes, Governor Ganduje told reporters that peace is the most important pillar for the socio-economic development of any society.