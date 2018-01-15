Police Arrest 59 Suspects Of Benue Clash

The Benue state police command, have arrested youths from the Hausa and Tiv ethnic groups in Makurdi, in connection with the renewed clashes on Sunday night in the Wadata and Ankpa ward axis of the state.

The police in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Moses Yamu says, their offenses border on inciting public disturbance, mischief and possession of dangerous weapons with the intent to inflict injuries.

The arrest brings to 59 all those who have been arrested since the violence broke out on Saturday, with the police has vowing not to allow misguided youths to destabilize the state.

On the casualty figure, eight persons were wounded in the Sunday night clash, while Two houses were set ablaze by the opposing youths in a crisis that stem from the alleged refusal by the Hausa community to comply with the public holiday declared by the state governor to honour the state burial for the 73 victims of herdsmen attacks.

Despite the resolved among the leadership of the various ethnic groups at the emergence security stakeholders meeting convened by governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday, where they all agreed to bury the hatchet, the youths will do well to allow peace prevail.