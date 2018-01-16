Police Arraign High Chief In Osun

An 82-year-old Ijebu High Chief, Faseru Dele has been dragged before an Osun state Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo by the police in the state, over the alleged malicious damage of farm settlement and a threat to life.

Arraigned alongside with the Octogenarian were three other suspects. They are; Chief Mrs Ayoade Funke 64. Ayoade Adewoye 35 and Isaac Wole Ejalonibu 41

They were charged with a four-count charge bothering on conspiracy, felony to wit arson, malicious damage and threat to life.

The prosecutor Inspector, Adebayo Joseph, told the court that the suspects and others who are currently at large conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit arson, malicious damage and threatening to life February 19, 2017, at Ijebu-Ijesa, Ori-Ade Local Government Area of the state

Adebayo further alleged that the suspects willfully and unlawfully set ablaze a farm settlement and ravaged all the farm products such as palm trees, plantains and others crops belonging to (Rtd) Major Lawrence Loye.

Other valuables allegedly destroyed by the suspects according to the Prosecutor were one complete building with 24 lecture rooms, transformer 500/33KVA, Tractor (Messy Ferguson), 720 bags of cement, caterpillars pail loader, 12, 800 Plantain/Banana Stands and Over 8000 Pineapple stand and entrances Gate.

He said the total value of the damaged properties worth one billion and fifty-nine million Naira.

Adebayo, however, accused the suspects of intimidating and threatening to kill the Rtd Major. He alleged that the suspects were chanting war sons with sticks, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons

The offence according to the Prosecutor was contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 443, 451and 86(1)(2) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.

But the accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the allegations slammed against them.

The defence counsel Mrs Dada Adeyinka applied for the bail of the accused persons in the most liberal terms.

Adeyinka who assured the court that the suspects would not jump bail if granted said reliable sureties would stand for them.

But, Police Prosecutor objected the bail application on the grand that the suspects have similar case at an Ilesa Magistrate court

He argued that if the suspects are granted bail they are likely to commit another offence. He also urged the court to put into consideration the money involved in the case

In her ruling, Magistrate Mrs Olubukola Awodele, granted all the four accused person bail in the sum of one million naira each with two sureties in the like sum.

Awodele explained that she granted the accused bail due to the age of the first and second accused persons.

She thereby adjourned the case till January 31, 2018, for mention at the Ijebu Ijesha Chief Magistrate Court.