Abdullahi Reacts To Bakare’s Comments, Says APC Has Not Failed

Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has expressed confidence that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has done very well since it took over power in 2015, contrary to comments by Pentecostal Pastor, Tunde Bakare, that the government has failed.

Senator Abdullahi said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday.

“Pastor Tunde Bakare is totally entitled to his opinion and he has voiced his opinion but as far as I am concerned, APC has not failed. The number of years we have spent, looking at the problems we met on the ground, I think we are doing very well in trying to get Nigeria back on track.

“We are not saying that we couldn’t have done more but then, what we have done so far is within the context of the situation we have found ourselves and we have done very well,” he stressed.

He also addressed other issues regarding the state of the polity, from the recent herdsmen killings to the passage of the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

On the herdsmen attacks witnessed by some states he said: “The Senate and indeed the National Assembly is equally very worried about the whole situation and let me reiterate the fact that as representatives of the people, any single part of this country that is affected by any form of crisis definitely get the National Assembly worried and let me say that for us, we are more than ever ready to respond accordingly based on the mandate given to us as legislators”.

Regarding the 2018 budget, he said the speed of the passage will be determined by a number of factors including the level of response of the MDAs to the various committees.

“The budgeting issues is actually a process – yes we started this issue before we went on recess and even during the recess, the process is still on.

“The implementation of the 2017 budget is still ongoing and we are expecting a rollover based on the presentation by Mr President of projects that are continuing from the 2017 budget. I think these things will even themselves out in the course of the few months ahead of us,” he said.