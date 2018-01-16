Ogun Govt Introduces Reforms To Strengthen Ease Of Doing Business

The Ogun state government has introduced more reforms to strengthen the ease of doing business index in the state.

The state targets number two from its current number five in ease of doing business in the country.

According to the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru, the new reforms include institutional support for a business resource, transparency and access to information and infrastructure.

He said this becomes imperative to attracting more Foreign Direct Investments to the state as an emerging economy in the country

He further added that under the new reforms investors can now obtain their business premises permit within 24 hours while Certificate of Occupancy takes 90 days.