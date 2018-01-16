One Killed, Two Injured In Niger State Clash

One person has been confirmed dead and two others, including a police officer, injured in a fresh clash between two rival Islamic sects in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Eyewitnesses said the clash broke out between the Darikah and Izala Islamic sects over the timing of the observance of the Juma’at prayer and decision of the Izala to have a separate prayer ground in the community.

The ensuing disagreement was said to have led to the use of dangerous weapons by parties in the conflict.

The Police in the state confirmed the incident to Channels Television Correspondent, that men of the force deployed to the area to quell possible crisis were attacked by a mob who were armed with machetes and other weapons.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Dan-Ina said 28 persons have been arrested while an investigation into the root cause of the clash is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, normalcy has since returned to the area and the people are going about their lawful businesses.