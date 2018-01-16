Trump, Xi Express ‘Hope’ For Change In N.Korea Attitude – White House
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have jointly voiced hope that the resumption of talks between North and South Korea could pave the way for a change in Pyongyang’s attitude, the White House said Tuesday.
In telephone talks, the two leaders “acknowledged the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and expressed hope that it might prompt a change in North Korea’s destructive behavior,” according to a White House statement.
AFP