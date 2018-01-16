Trump, Xi Express ‘Hope’ For Change In N.Korea Attitude – White House

Updated January 16, 2018
China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Nicolas ASFOURI / POOL / AFP

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have jointly voiced hope that the resumption of talks between North and South Korea could pave the way for a change in Pyongyang’s attitude, the White House said Tuesday.

In telephone talks, the two leaders “acknowledged the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and expressed hope that it might prompt a change in North Korea’s destructive behavior,” according to a White House statement.

