Akande Blames System Of Government For Herdsmen Attacks

The former interim National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bisi Akande on Tuesday blamed the kind of system of government being operated in the country, responsible for the killings in Benue and Taraba states.

Akande, who spoke in his Ila country home at a media parley, part of activities marking his 79th birthday, said all good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari, would remain “mere dreams” in as much as the expensive and largely unaccountable Presidential System of government is retained.

Akande who admitted to being good friends with Buhari blamed the system of government for the myriads of challenges facing the country.

He recalled his experience as governor of Osun state, when he had to make over 100 decisions that would affect several human lives per day, and yet, the control of key machinery of government to back up his decisions were never within his reach, and suggested a multi-party parliamentary democracy, saying the system would address all the challenges facing the country.

Akande said as a member of Constituent Assembly that drew the 1979 Constitution, he voted for Parliamentary System of government but said many members of the assembly voted in support of Presidential System.

“In Nigeria’s Presidential System of government, lawmakers are elected on party platforms, but as soon as they get to the parliament, the party on which platform they get the opportunity becomes less important.

“All that is important at that level is the collective interest of the members of that parliament. Party’s programmes and manifestoes are no longer important. That has been the major problem facing the country. Let’s dump this corrupt presidential system and go for the more transparent Parliamentary System.

“As a governor in 1999, my administration worked with a parliament that has 26 members all voted in on the platform of my party, despite this, the assembly decided not to support the programmes of the party that gave them an opportunity.

“They served me impeachment notice. On the day the motion was moved, 24 members all from my party voted in support of my removal, one voted against it and the Speaker did not vote.

“I was given 21 days. On the day they sat again on the matter, 13 said no to my impeachment and 12 said I should be removed. The Speaker did not vote. The same party that produced the lawmakers also produced me as governor. I believe, even if an angel is sent to administer this kind of unworkable system, it will fail”, Akande said.