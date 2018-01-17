Rowdy Session As PDP Senator Announces Defection To APC

There was mild drama at the Senate on Wednesday when Senator Representing Ebonyi South, Sonny Ogbuoji announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was however interrupted by his PDP colleagues who opposed his plans, thereby creating a rowdy session.

The rowdiness lasted for about 10 minutes while the PDP Senators physically blocked Ogbuoji from moving away from the opposition wing.

It took the intervention of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who called for calm and urged the Senator to signify any other time he wants to announce his defection.

Ogbuoji thereafter rescinded his decision to defect.

Senator Ugbuoji, who represents Ebonyi South was elected on the platform of the PDP in 2011.