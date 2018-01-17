OSIEC Chairman Faults Conduct Of LG Polls

The Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, (OSIEC) Segun Oladitan has faulted all litigations against the conduct of local government election slated for January 27, 2018.

Addressing OSIEC staff and ad-hoc staff at Osogbo yesterday during a 2-day training workshop for Electoral Offices (E.O)Assistant Electoral Offices, (AEO) and OSIEC staff, the chairman said January 27, 2018, date remained sacrosanct for the election.

Oladitan said as a lawyer of repute, the litigations when studied critically are not sufficient nor capable of putting a halt to the election.

He charged participants at the workshop with the theme: ‘Updating knowledge in trends and dynamic of grassroots election management and administration’ to see themselves as an ambassador of the commission and work assiduously to ensure a free, fair, credible and successful election.

The chairman congratulated the officers for being found worthy of the assignment especially when such election held eleven years ago but warned them not to endanger themselves by engaging in any form of electoral malpractice that could land them in trouble.

According to him, since only Councillors would be elected at the polls, the officers should educate the electorate on the parliamentary system of government adopted by Osun state government which provides for the election of chairmen by elected councillors of prospective local governments.

Oladitan who disclosed that only 18 politically parties are participating in the election noted that the Commission is fully prepared for a credible election.