Bill To Curb Sexual Offences Against Minors Passes Second Reading

A bill which seeks to provide for the registration and monitoring of convicts of sexual offences against children has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by the lawmaker representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Cross Rivers, Ochiglegor Idagbo, the bill proposes the establishment of a monitoring unit under the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and keep records of those convicted for the rape of minors.

The bill, which enjoyed the support of most members will also ensure that a website is created to make it easy for members of the public to check the identity of those that seek to work with them before employing them.

“History has taught us that people that commit sexual offences against minors have the tendencies to commit this sexual offence again and again.

“So, this bill seeks to establish a monitoring unit under NAPTIP that will register and monitor these sexual offenders. Whenever these sexual offenders seek employment in places where minors will be found, they will have the right to know that this person has been convicted for sexual offences in the past,” Idagbo said on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The PDP lawmaker said the trauma which the children suffer as a result of these sexual offences is such that any responsible society will try to be proactive rather than be reactive.

“This bill seeks to make our society proactive to ensure that these sexual offences do not occur,” Idagbo added