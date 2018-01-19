Ogun Govt Reunites 64 Libya Returnees With Relatives

The Ogun State Government has received 64 of Libya returnees who are indigenes of the state.

Receiving them at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Bolaji Oyeleye, said the move was facilitated with the assistance of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“We were contacted by NEMA to come and take responsibility for our people. This we responded to swiftly. We thereafter created a means through which these returnees could contact their relatives so that they can go home and reunite with the rest of their families,” he said.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts Imo Deputy Governor’s Residence

The Commissioner also explained that upon confirmation as natives of the state, the state government had been responsible for their welfare including stipends for transportation back to their various homes so as to reunite with their respective families.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adedayo Adeneye expressed pleasure of the state at receiving the returnees.

He, however, advised them, especially the youths, to focus on exploiting opportunities that abound in the country rather than attempt to relocate to foreign lands by all means.

Adeneye added, “My advice to youths, who may want to embark on a similar journey as these returnees, is that the grass is sometimes not greener on the other side, if they put the same resources and efforts into doing something meaningful here, they can make it. People make it here every day. We all have the responsibility of doing our bit in order to get our country to where we desire it to be.”