33 Niger Republic Citizens Found Among Libya Returnees In Yobe

Yobe State government on Saturday, January 20 received 216 returnees from Libya out of which 33 were citizens of the Republic of Niger.

Commissioner of Justice in the state, Ahmed Mustapha, told journalists while dispatching the returnees to their various Local Government Areas, that after security checks, it was discovered that 33 of the returnees were foreigners while some others were from neighbouring Borno State.

Arrangements according to him have been concluded to link the deportees with officials of the Republic of Niger.

“After security checks, we discovered that 33 were from the Niger Republic and we are handing them over to the Nigeria Immigration Service who will also ensure they are taking back to their country,” he said.

The 182 who are from the state were however handed over to the local government authorities who in turn will reunite them with their families.

The state Controller of Immigration, Adamu Abdulfatai on his part said after fishing out the 33 foreigners, immigration will follow due process and hand them over to the immigration officials in the Niger Republic.

“We will be professional in linking up with the authorities of Niger Republic to ensure that they reunite with their families,” Abdulfatai said.

The Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Idi Jidawa recall the role played by the state government in transporting the returnees back to the state. He said the families were appreciative of reuniting them with the returnees.

“We are receiving report across council areas how families are excited to reunite with them,” he said.

Some of the deportees in an interview with Channels Television appreciates the role played by the government in reuniting them with their families and calls for empowerment to enable them to acquire means of livelihoods.