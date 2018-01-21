At Least 18 Dead In Kabul Hotel Attack, Including Foreigners – Official
At least 18 people including 14 foreigners were killed in a bloody Taliban-claimed assault on a luxury hotel in Kabul, an interior ministry spokesman said Sunday, hours after the overnight attack ended.
“Fourteen foreigners were killed and four Afghans,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told Afghanistan’s Tolo News, without specifying the nationalities involved.
Ukrainian officials have already said at least one Ukrainian is among the dead.