At Least 18 Dead In Kabul Hotel Attack, Including Foreigners – Official

Updated January 21, 2018
Afghan security personnel take position at the rooftop of the Intercontinental Hotel during a fight between gunmen and Afghan security forces in Kabul on January 21, 2018. Gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul killing at least six people, including a foreigner, sparking a twelve-hour fight with security forces that left terrified guests scrambling to escape and parts of the building ablaze.

 

At least 18 people including 14 foreigners were killed in a bloody Taliban-claimed assault on a luxury hotel in Kabul, an interior ministry spokesman said Sunday, hours after the overnight attack ended.

“Fourteen foreigners were killed and four Afghans,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told Afghanistan’s Tolo News, without specifying the nationalities involved.

Ukrainian officials have already said at least one Ukrainian is among the dead.



