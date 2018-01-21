FERMA Begins Repair Of Failed Federal Roads In South East

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) recently commenced repair of the Afor-Enyiogugu Sam Mbakwe airport road in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

This is in line with the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari to commence a 12-week rapid intervention and repairs of the Federal highway across the country.

While inspecting the ongoing construction at the site, the Federal road maintenance engineer in Imo state, Emeka Maduagwu, said the agency is taking advantage of the dry season and the directive by the Federal Government to ensure that all critically failed sections of the federal roads are fixed within 12 weeks.

He said the agency is not resting on its oars to make federal roads safe and motorable for Nigerians.

The busy Afor-Enyiogugu- Sam Mbakwe Airport road before FERMA’s intervention was a death trap for motorists especially during rainy season as cars were usually trapped in the flooded road.

It’s now a changed story as that the Federal Government directed the FERMA to fix some critically failed section of federal high ways across the country, including this road.

Maduagwu assured the people of the area that the bitter experience which usually occurs on the road during the rainy season will not happen again as the engineers took time to study the topography of the area before embarking on the rehabilitation.