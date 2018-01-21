Five Bundesliga Things You May Have Missed

Bayern Munich finished the weekend 16 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller both claimed goal-scoring milestones in Sunday’s dramatic 4-2 win over Werder Bremen, while Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey capped a dazzling display at Hoffenheim by scoring back-heeled goal.

The constant speculation about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s possible departure to Arsenal is annoying his Borussia Dortmund team-mates.

Here are five things you may have missed from the 19th round of Bundesliga matches:

Aubameyang annoys

Aubameyang was dropped for Friday’s 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin as Dortmund confirmed they are in talks with Arsenal, with Arsenal’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis in Dortmund on Sunday according to Bild to discuss a move for last season’s Bundesliga top scorer.

The Gabon international’s team-mates are sick of the Arsenal speculation.

“It’s just creating unrest and leaves the whole team shaking their head,” said Andre Schuerrle.

“It’s not easy to turn it all off and focus on football, because off-field there is only one topic.

“It would be nice for everyone if things happen quickly.”

Dortmund reportedly want 60 million euros ($73.3m) for the want-away striker.

Bayern pair hit milestones

Lewandowski and Mueller both claimed goal-scoring milestones by netting twice in Sunday’s 4-2 romp against Werder Bremen.

Mueller now has 100 Bundesliga goals while Lewandowski has hit 94 German league goals to make him the top scoring foreigner in Bayern’s history.

“Let’s face it, I’m 28 now, so it’s about time I scored my 100th,” joked Bayern’s captain Mueller.

Mueller has four league goals this season, but Lewandowski has 17, four ahead of nearest rival Aubameyang in league’s scoring charts.

Bailey back-heel

Leon Bailey, 20, showed why Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly chasing him with an audacious back-heel that opened the scoring in Leverkusen’s 4-1 rout of Hoffenheim.

“I knew that I was standing in front of the goal — and the goal wasn’t going to move,” said Bailey when asked about the goal, his seventh in the league this season.

“It was instinctive, it was my only chance.”

The Jamaican winger capped an impressive display with an assist for the first of Lucas Alario’s two second-half goals and was involved in the build-up to Julian Baumgartlinger’s net-busting second.

The win left Leverkusen second in the table.

“For me personally, it’s crazy what I have already achieved in a year at Leverkusen,” beamed Bailey.

Loew backs Werner

Goal-scorer Timo Werner cast a dejected figure after his RB Leipzig crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Freiburg.

The 21-year-old bagged his tenth league goal this season to give Leipzig the lead only to watch in horror as Freiburg scored two goals in four second-half minutes.

However, watching Germany coach Joachim Loew was delighted at the Leipzig striker’s finishing after a strong run.

“Timo clearly likes to score against Freiburg,” Germany’s World Cup-winning coach told German daily Bild as Werner claimed his ninth goal in eight games against Freiburg.

“It’s crazy having a striker like that in Germany – he is extremely important to us.”

Werner can expect a place in Loew’s World Cup squad.

Goretzka threat

The news no Schalke fan wanted to hear broke on Friday when it was confirmed Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka will play for Bayern Munich next season.

Emotions are running high in Gelsenkirchen and Schalke’s chairman Clemens Toennies issued an extraordinary threat to ban Goretzka to the stands for the rest of the season if he doesn’t play well.

“I hope he will play a second-half to the season of his life,” Toennies told Sky Sports News on Sunday.

“However, if it is better for the team, then it could also be the case that Leon Goretzka sits until the end of the season in the stands.”

Goretzka has said he wants to help Schalke win a Champions League place for next season, but was jeered in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to Hanover.

