Nollywood Actress Explains Why Nigerians Should Embrace Non-Comedy Movies

Lisa Omorodion, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker who featured in the latest comedy movie, Excess Luggage, says Nigerians need to enrich their knowledge by showing interest in other genres of movies apart from comedy.

The actress who seems not to be impressed with the seemingly exclusive taste for comedy films by cinema-goers said some serious Nigerian issues need to be brought to the spotlight in the Nigerian film industry.

READ ALSO: Tom Petty Died Of Accidental Overdose – Family

“In the cinema, Comedy does better because everyone wants to laugh. Everyone is going through struggles. Nobody wants to come to the cinema to watch something that will make them cry.

“But on the other hand, we need to reach out to people to let them understand what human beings are going through,” she said.

The actress who also took on a major role in the non-comedy flick ‘Little Drops of Happy’ believes that an exclusive desire for a single genre is not only hurting the filming industry but also keeping viewers away from vital life information.

Omorodion advises that Nigerians should be more receptive to films outside the comedy circle adding that this might reduce the suicide rate in Nigerian society.

“Suicide rate is on the increase because people don’t tackle these serious issues. We don’t talk about it well enough. I feel that Nigerians need to be open to new genres of movies well enough. Movies that tackle serious issues that need to be talked about in Nigeria,” she said.