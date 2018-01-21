PFN Rejects Establishment Of Cattle Colonies

The Leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in the South East on Sunday rejected the proposed plan by the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies in state across the federation as a means to solve the farmers and herdsmen clashes.

The Vice President of PFN in South East and Former Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo State, Cosmas Ilechukwu condemned the plan in strong terms after a national leaders meeting in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Ilechukwu said that cattle belonged to individuals and not the entire nation.

Reading out a 12-point communique to journalists in Owerri, the Vice President of PFN one of the strongest arms of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejected the planned establishment of cattle colonies.

“It will be a gross abuse of office to take over people’s landed property and give to a group of others for their private business,” he said.

Speaking concerning the incessant attacks in Benue, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba state, Mr Ilechukwu said the PFN condemns these gruesome murder insisting it is not a communal clash but a well-planned and properly coordinated attacks on Christians.

He, however, scored the security operatives low in their manner and approach in tackling the issue.

The association appealed to Christians across the country especially in the northern part of the country should not take laws into their hands but must be security conscious and pray to God for these incessant attacks to cease.