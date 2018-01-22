Lassa Fever Kills Medical Doctor In Kogi

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi State on Monday announced the death of Dr Victor Idowu, who was diagnosed with Lassa fever.

Idowu was diagnosed of Lassa fever on January 19, 2018, after he contracted the virus in the line of duty at Irrua specialist hospital Edo state.

Until his death, he was a house officer at the Federal Medical Center in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Lassa Fever on Friday, January 19, resurfaced in Nasarawa state, killing one person out of the 15 suspected cases receiving attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

Schools in Ebonyi State were also directed to close for a week following the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.