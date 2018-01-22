No More Hiding Place For Criminals In Ikorodu – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that criminal elements in the Ikorodu axis of the state will no longer have a place to hide.

The governor said this on Monday at the inauguration ceremony of a new Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron Base 63 in Igbogbo-Baiyeku area of Ikorodu.

He told traditional rulers, political and religious leaders, as well as top security chiefs at the gathering that the new unit would go a long way in effectively addressing the security challenges experienced in the area and its environs in recent times.

Governor Ambode, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, said aside from the fact that the primary responsibility of government was to ensure the safety and security of its citizenry, the decision to put the new unit in place was in line with the commitment of his administration to transform all parts of the State.

He added that no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos, fear and uncertainty about the safety of lives and property of residents.

“The security and safety of residents of our dear state cannot and will not be compromised. This is why this administration, in partnership with well-meaning individuals and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have invested and continue to invest in the provision of equipment and other security infrastructure for efficient and effective operations of security agencies in the state.

“The establishment of this Police Mobile Force 63 Squadron in this location was initiated by the Lagos State Government to effectively address the security challenges being experienced in the Ikorodu axis of the state.

“With the commissioning of this Squadron, which we have provided with operational vehicles, communication equipment, among others, all criminal elements within Ikorodu and its environs, will have no place to hide,” the governor said.

He further commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for approving the request for the establishment of the unit and for partnering with the state government to ensure that criminals do not have a safe haven in any part of Lagos.

According to him, incidences of violent crime in Ikorodu and other parts of Lagos will be tackled headlong in line with the renewed vigour and commitment of police and other security agencies.

Ambode, who stressed the importance of community involvement in fighting crime, specifically urged community leaders and all residents of the axis to support the security personnel that would be deployed to serve at the base.

He also asked them not hesitate to pass on useful information that would help in tracking down criminally minded persons in the area.