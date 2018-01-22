South-East APC Members Visit Buhari, Endorse Him For Second Term

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the South East on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja endorsing him for second term.

The President had earlier met with National Economic Summit group before the meeting with the South East members.

After the meeting with President Buhari, the APC members affirmed their endorsement for him seek re-election at forthcoming 2019 election.

Among the APC members, the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu after the meeting told journalists that they are happy with President Buhari’s performance and administration.

He, however, implored the president to link the region with the ongoing rail line projects in the country.

Further Details Shortly…