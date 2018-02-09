Buhari Approves Justice Ademola’s Compulsory Retirement, Tokode’s Dismissal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the compulsory retirement of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The President also approved the dismissal from office of Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, explained in a statement that the approvals followed recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“The disciplinary actions on the two Justices are in pursuance of section 292 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” the statement said.

Justice Tokode has also been directed to refund all salaries and allowances he allegedly earned illegally from December 2, 2015, when he was sworn-in as a judge of the Federal High Court to date.

President Buhari further asked judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities and eschew corruption in the discharge of their duties.

In another statement, Shehu announced that the President has begun the process of ensuring that persons, judges and justices recommended by the NJC for appointment into various Courts of Record in the instant are fit and proper, and are not under any disability to function as judicial officers.

According to him, the position is in furtherance of the executive powers vested in the President under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution.

The presidential aide explained further that the section allows President Buhari as the appointing authority to exercise same reasonably, taking all relevant factors into consideration.

He assured Nigerians are assured that the President would issue his approval or otherwise as soon as the process of the background verification was completed.