Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-Corruption War

The Secretary-General of Interpol, Jurgen Stock, has recommended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a model for the African continent in the fight against corruption.

He said this on Friday when he led a delegation of the Interpol to the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja.

Stock, who was received by the Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu, was delighted at the efforts of the anti-graft agency and assured them of the global organisation’s support at the international level.

He also commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its efforts in fighting corruption in Nigeria.

“I am delighted to be here and it’s mainly an opportunity to thank the Government and the EFCC for its cooperation,” he said in a statement signed by the Commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

The Interpol boss further stressed the need to understand the global directions of organised crimes, noting that “the world is taking advantage of globalisation to commit crime and it’s a threat to all nations”.

“Interpol is committed to supporting the EFCC, and indeed, other agencies to build global security architecture and ensure that adequate information is made available amongst other infrastructure to support the Commission.

“We understand your needs and we will see where we can come in and unite forces to fight against the Global phenomenon of crime,” he added.

On his part, Magu commended the delegation for the visit and thanked Stock for finding time out of his busy schedule as the Secretary General of Interpol.

He said, “The EFCC has always had a good rapport with the Interpol and has always enjoyed collaboration with the organisation, especially in the area of information sharing.”

The anti-graft agency boss advocated for a borderless platform to further support efficiency in information sharing culture with the global organisation.

He also called for more collaboration with the Interpol which has 192 member states, saying it was essential for the effective operation of the EFCC.

Other members on the Interpol entourage include the Head of Interpol Nigeria, Olusola Subair; Head of Interpol – Regional Bureau for West Africa, Kedji Abbe; and Deputy Head of Interpol Nigeria, Bankola Lanre, among others.