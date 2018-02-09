President Buhari Condoles With Buratai Over Father’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Buratai family over the death of Mr Yusuf Buratai, father of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement signed by him on Friday in Abuja.

The statement comes hours after the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, announced that Mr Yusuf died on February 9 in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The deceased was an ex-serviceman and a veteran of World War II, having joined the West African Army in 1942.

In a condolence message to his family, President Buhari described the late ex-serviceman as one whose service to Nigeria would always be appreciated and remembered.

He added that late Yusuf’s years of service to the nation epitomised by courage, skill, determination and devotion has been rightly bequeathed to his son, who is diligently serving the country.

The President prayed that the Almighty Allah comforts all who mourn the late patriot and grant his soul eternal rest.