Pope Admits ‘Grave Errors’ In Chile Sex Abuse Scandal
Pope Francis admitted Wednesday that he had made “grave mistakes in the assessment and perception of the situation” in Chile after reading the findings of an investigation into sexual abuse committed by the clergy in the country.
Francis said in a letter to Chilean Bishops released by the Vatican that he intends to summon them to Rome to discuss the investigation, which involves Bishop Juan Barros’ alleged cover-ups of abuse by priests in his diocese.
More to follow…