Trump Blames Russia’s Rift On Mueller probe

Channels Television  
Updated April 11, 2018
United States’ President, Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018. Photo Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

 

United States’ President, Donald Trump, angrily blamed special investigator Robert Mueller for bad relations with Russia Wednesday, pillorying his probe as “Fake & Corrupt.”

In a series of Twitter broadsides, Trump offered his toughest rhetoric on Russia to date, but also took aim at Mueller for preventing better ties.

“Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama,” Trump claimed.

AFP



