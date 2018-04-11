Trump Loses Another Top Security Official

Donald Trump’s deputy national security advisor resigned Wednesday, the third senior official to leave the National Security Council since John Bolton’s arrival this week.

Nadia Schadlow resigned after less than three months in the post, having been instrumental in drafting the most recent US national security strategy.

“The administration thanks Dr Schadlow for her service and leadership in crafting the president’s ‘America First’ national security strategy,” said White House spokesman Raj Shah.

“The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence.”

The National Security Council was designed as arbiter between the departments of state, defense and America’s many intelligence agencies, but has often taken on a greater role, helping formulate policy inside the White House.

Schadlow’s resignation comes hot on the heels of similar moves by homeland security adviser Tom Bossert and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton.

Bolton — a mustachioed former UN ambassador known for his hawkish views on military action — began work this week and appears to be cleaning house, despite the White House being in the midst of a crisis that could lead to strikes on targets in Syria.

“I was proud to serve the president and our nation. It was a great privilege to be part of a team dedicated to protecting and advancing America’s vital interests,” Schadlow said in a statement.

