Buhari Condoles With Algeria’s Bouteflika Over Military Plane Crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria over the military plane crash in the country.

Dozens of Algerian military personnel were said to have lost their lives in the plane crash that occurred on Wednesday near the Boufarik Military Airport in Algiers, the nation’s capital.

The President extended his condolence to his Algerian counterpart on Thursday in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Buhari condoled with the families and friends of the bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who are in sorrow because of the tragedy.

He assured President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

The President affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are also with all who mourn.

He prayed that God Almighty would comfort the bereaved and the nation of Algeria, as well as grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash.