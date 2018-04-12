Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct NURTW Chairman And Others In Kaduna

Some gunmen have attacked a police checkpoint at Ciki Da Falo village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two policemen and abducting about 18 people.

The fresh attack on Thursday comes barely two weeks after 11 soldiers were killed at their base by armed bandits in the same local government area.

Among the abducted persons in the latest attack were the Birnin Gwari branch Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Audu Kano and seven members of the union.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Austin Iwar, confirmed the death of the policemen during the attack to our correspondent.

An indigene of the village, which is along Funtua-Birnin Gwari Road, told our correspondent that bandits opened fire on unsuspecting policemen at the checkpoint around 4 pm.

Community sources said the attackers, who were armed with guns and other weapons, later abducted passengers travelling to Katsina and Zamfara states.

Despite the efforts by the Kaduna State government to improve security in the state, many people have been killed and several others abducted in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.