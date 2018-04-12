Maritime University Registers 196 Students, Commences Lectures

The Maritime University, Okerenkoko area of Delta State, on Thursday commenced lectures for the 196 registered students to begin the 2017/2018 academic year.

A statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, said the move was in fulfilment of the Buhari administration’s commitment to develop the Niger Delta region.

“In fulfilment of the Buhari administration’s commitment to develop the Niger Delta in line with its New Vision for the region, the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, has today commenced lectures for the 2017/2018 academic year,” the statement read in part.

The university began its maiden programmes following its approval in January by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence undergraduate degree programmes effective.

Following the recognition by the NUC, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) also listed the University in its Central Admissions Processing System in January before the selection of qualified candidates.

Mr Akande explained that interviews for academic staff positions were conducted between 1st and 2nd of March 2018.

He added, “The NUC had approved that academic activities commence in three faculties namely; Transport, Engineering and Environmental Management, with a combined total of 13 departments with various specializations – from Marine Engineering, Marine Economics to Climate Change, Fisheries and Aquaculture.”

Prior to the admission of successful students into the institution, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an increase in the take-off grant allocated to the University from the Two billion naira earlier announced to Five billion naira.