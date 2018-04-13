Yoruba Traditional Rulers Are United, Says Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has debunked allegations of a rift between himself and the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi saying Yoruba traditional rulers are united and that unity will continue to reign.

The monarch said this on Thursday while presiding over the Osun State Traditional Rulers Council held at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The meeting had 75 Yoruba traditional rulers in attendance.

“What we have inherited from our forefathers must stay and unity will continue to reign in Yorubaland.

“We call this meeting to ensure that our cultural heritage is intact. Nothing can take away our heritage from us. I am here with my brother king (Oluwo of Iwo). We know him as Oluwo of Iwo; we don’t want to listen to rumours.

“South Western Nigeria is a mirror for Nigeria. We have a strong heritage, culture and tradition. Religion is not the basis of our coexistence in South Western Nigeria,” Ooni said.

Ooni, while addressing the traditional rulers emphasised the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence among traditional rulers and the importance of coordinating themselves in royal manners.

Also at the meeting, the Oluwo noted that the Ooni is the father of all Obas, and stressed that Ife remains the source of all kings.