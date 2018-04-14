Four Years Later: BBOG Demands Protection Of Girl-Child Education

The Bring Back Our Girls group on Saturday called on the Federal Government to see to the protection of the rights of the girl-child.

Chairperson of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Lecture, Mrs Naja’atu Mohammed, said the girl-child education is a right for every female child in view of the threat they are being confronted with.

“This has promoted the preservation and mental illiteracy on the girl-child. This insecurity tends to preserve and sustain the tradition of transgender abject poverty and hopelessness from mother to children,” she said while regretting the insecurity threat to the education of female children.

The BBOG annual lecture is organised yearly to remember the over 200 female children of Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State abducted by Boko Haram in April 2014 while writing their Senior School Certificate Examination.

Following the reported kidnap of the school children in the troubled North Eastern state, many prominent global figures condemned the action, especially former United States First Lady, Mrs Michelle Obama.

Mohammed also condemned a situation whereby some female children were forced into early marriages rather than be encouraged to embraced education.

She added, “The condemnation of early marriage, premature motherhood, lamentable condition further complicated by their health challenges in terms of rapid breeding of VVF, infections, maternal mortality coupled with abject poverty and illiteracy lead to catastrophe to their lives.”

The obviously angry Mohammed also accused the governments at all level for failing Nigerians in its statutory responsibility of protecting Nigerians.

She is of the opinion that the insecurity led to the death of some promising pupils in the restive northern state, bloodbath in some other parts of the country.

The speaker further called on all Nigerians to be proactive in ensuring that their immediate environments were properly secured.

“The primary responsibility of every government is to secure the territorial integrity of that nation and to provide security for lives and properties and to give us an enabling environment to live without fear of being kidnapped or killed.”