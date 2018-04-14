Osinbajo Attends Emergency ECOWAS Meeting In Togo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Saturday be representing Nigeria at an emergency meeting of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), holding in Lome, the capital city of Togo.

The meeting is to take stock on developments in Guinea-Bissau.

The Vice President through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said that during the meeting, ECOWAS leaders will receive a report on the situation, deliberate on the presentation and issue a communique at the end of the meeting.

He (Prof. Osinbajo) will be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and is expected back in Abuja later today.