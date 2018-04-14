Police Rescue Cameroonian Woman Kidnapped For 28 Years

The Benue State Police Command has rescued a 40-year-old Cameroonian woman who was allegedly kidnapped in 1990, under a spell in Calabar, where she had gone to sit for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

Narrating her ordeal during the 28 years long captivity to Channel Television, Ms Martha Eyong says, she was kidnapped at the age of 16 when the suspect, a 78-year-old man Ali Omonya Ameh, sprayed her with a white substance believed to be powder, allowing her to do anything he instructed.

The suspect was first taken to Lagos then moved to Otukpo local government area of Benue state, where she spent most of her adult life under threats, isolation and forced relationship that produced two children as a result of random rape by the suspect.

Father of the kidnapped woman, Michael Eyong, while speaking on the on the agony searching for her since 1990 warned against any act of injustice, now that the suspect is caught for his crime against humanity.

The Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni who describes the case as an interesting angle to kidnapping says, the suspect will face the law.

He also noted that a van load of an illicit drug called tramadol, military hardware and locally manufactured pistols were arrested from the array of suspects.