2019 Elections: Buhari Appoints Keyamo As Campaign Spokesman

With this letter below👇, I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President's 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much later.

In the letter signed and released by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who is also the Director General of the campaign organisation, Keyamo will be the official spokesman of the campaign.

This appointment comes a week after the President declared his intention to seek another term in office.