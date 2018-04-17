2019 Elections: Buhari Appoints Keyamo As Campaign Spokesman

Updated April 17, 2018
File photo: Festus Keyamo

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Festus Keyamo (SAN) as the Director, Strategic Communications his 2019 Presidential Campaigns.

Mr Keyamo took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to announce his appointment.

He said, “I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic (Official Spokesman) Communications for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns.

“I will be making a formal statement on this much later”.

In the letter signed and released by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who is also the Director General of the campaign organisation, Keyamo will be the official spokesman of the campaign.

This appointment comes a week after the President declared his intention to seek another term in office.



