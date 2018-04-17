Senators Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs

Some lawmakers in the Senate are calling for the sack of the Service Chiefs in the country.

The lawmakers made their views known during a debate on the persistent killings across the country by alleged herdsmen.

A point raised by Senator Suleiman Adokwe at plenary on Tuesday, informing the Senate of the killing of over 32 people in his constituency allegedly by herdsmen.

“The Government has failed. Measures have to be taken to protect the common man.” Senator Sam Anyanwu. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 17, 2018

Some other lawmakers have expressed their concern over the recent killings in the country.

According to them, measures have to be put in place to protect the common man and those in possessions of illegal weapons have to be withdrawn.

“We are getting tired of rising up to observe a minute silence for lost lives. These killings have to end, we need to end these crises.” -Senator James Manager — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 17, 2018

They also commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives in the recent herdsmen attack.

While another Senator, Senator Solomon Olamilekun, has called for the sack of all the Service Chiefs noting that they have failed in their responsibility to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“I commiserate with all those who have lost their loved ones. All service chiefs and heads of security should be sacked and let new people be brought in. The President needs fresh ideas, from fresh minds.” – Senator @YAYIAdeola — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 17, 2018

Over the months there has been series of killings in the country, especially from the northeast and central.

The latest killings were in Taraba and Benue where several persons were feared killed following fresh violence that broke in the two states.

Also in Zamfara State about 22 people were killed in Kuru-Kuru and Yar’ Kuka villages of Anka Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmakers are therefore calling on the President to find a way to stop these incessant killings across the country.