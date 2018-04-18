APC To Hold National Convention On May 14

The All Progressives Congress will on May 14 this year hold a National Convention as the party looks to put behind it the controversy that has surrounded the fate of its current National Working Committee.

A timetable for the APC’s congresses and National Convention, released on Wednesday by its National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, indicates that the party will first hold ward congresses on May 2.

A day after the ward congresses, appeals arising from the election of ward officers will be heard. Two days later, on May 5, Local Government Area Congresses will be held with appeals from the exercise to be heard on May 7.

On Wednesday, May 9, state congresses will be held with the appeals to come up the next day.

The ruling party found itself faced with a leadership controversy in February after its National Executive Committee decided to extend the tenure of its NWC by a year effective June 2018.

It was a decision that led to grumblings in the party, which was already facing increasing internal conflicts, and some questioned its legality.

One month later, President Muhammadu Buhari shocked many in the party by declaring the tenure election illegal.

The President explained that after due consultation, it became imperative to overturn the resolution to extend the NWC’s tenure as it contravened Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which recommends a 4-year tenure for all elected officials.

Although shocking for many, the President’s U-Turn on the tenure elongation was welcomed by top members of the party, including Senator Shehu Sani.

Senator Sani said the President had saved the party from disaster by calling for the reversal of the tenure elongation.

Almost two weeks later, at another NEC meeting on April 9, President Buhari said the APC might consider granting waivers to its National Chairman, John Oyegun, and other party executives at all levels when the party holds its convention – should they seek reelection.

This consideration, he explained, is because they might not be able to comply with the provision of Article 31(1)(iii) of the APC Constitution which requires any serving officer desirous of seeking re-election to resign from office 30 days before an election.

Based on the schedule released by the APC, the national convention is 26 days away. There is, however, no information yet about whether any official in the NWC is interested in seeking re-election.