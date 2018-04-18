BREAKING: NASS Gives DSS, Police 24 Hours To Recover Mace

The National Assembly has given the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura, 24 hours to recover the Mace.

The lawmakers gave the on Wednesday in Abuja shortly after unidentified hoodlums invaded the Senate Chambers and disrupted the ongoing proceedings.

On his part, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said that the thugs attempted to kidnap two Senators but the Senators refused to be intimidated.

While condemning the incident, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, described the act as an attempt to undermine the nation’s democracy.

This comes after Unidentified persons on Wednesday invaded the Senate Chambers disrupting the ongoing proceedings and carting away with the mace.

Reports say the men are supporters of Senator Ovie Omo- Agege who was suspended last week.