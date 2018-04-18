BREAKING: Senator Omo-Agege Denies Involvement In Senate Invasion, Mace Theft

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central district has reacted to the invasion of the Senate Chambers by suspected hoodlums, denying involvement in the incident.

The Senate Chamber was invaded earlier today by some persons who made away with the mace. Shortly after the mace was stolen, the Senate accused Omo-Agege of sending thugs to steal the mace.

Senator Omo-Agege in his reaction, however, denied involvement in the theft of the mace. He said he has also left police custody.

A statement signed by a legal practitioner, Lucky Ajokperniovo, for the office of the Senator, said that he only went to the Red Chamber on Wednesday, April 18 to resume work and sit for plenary adding that he was only invited by the police to speak about his perspective on the incident.

“We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the Mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all.

“Following the said media reports on the Mace issue, the Police authorities decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege. He has told the Police his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police. Senator Omo-Agege trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter,” the statement read in part.

Omo-Agege also reacted to the statement by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi accusing him of leading the hoodlums to cart away the mace. Omo-Agege described the allegation as ‘very serious’.

“We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications. Appropriate responses will follow, as may be necessary,” Omo-Agege’s statement read.