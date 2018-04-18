BREAKING: Unidentified Persons Invade Senate, Snatch Mace

Unidentified persons on Wednesday invaded the Senate Chambers and disrupted the ongoing proceedings.

The invaders snatched the mace and took it away.

Reports say the men are supporters of Senator Ovie Omo- Agege who was suspended last week.

However, there is heightened security at the National Assembly and the Senate has gone into a closed-door session.

The snatching of the mace comes a week after Senator Omo-Agege was suspended by the Senate for 90 Legislative days.

The Senate suspended the Senator during plenary over the remarks he made at a press conference that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act which changes the sequence of elections set by INEC is targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although the Senator on February 21, 2018, apologised to the Senate over his comments about electoral act Amendment.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges had recommended in its report that Senator Omo-Agege be suspended for 181 legislative days but the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recommended that it be reduced to 90 legislative days