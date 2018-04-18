Loyal Roma Fans Keep Vigil For Champions League Tickets

Hundreds of Roma fans queued outside club stores in the Italian capital overnight to be among the first to claim tickets for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

Tickets went on sale at 10 am on Wednesday, but many fans waited overnight to make sure they were not disappointed as Roma prepare for their first semi-final in this competition since Liverpool beat them on penalties in the final to lift the 1984 European Cup.

“Many will spend the night awake, standing in line, all hoping to give themselves a place in the history of their favourite team,” had tweeted one fan.

“I’ve got three generations of Roma fans at home and I hope we can gain our revenge in this game,” 85-year-old Vincenzo Ricci, who queued through the night, told Roma News.

Ticket prices for the May 2 match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico range from 60 euros ($74) to 160 euros ($200).

Italian airline Alitalia announced it will organise special flights to bring Roma fans to Liverpool for the first leg in Anfield next Tuesday, returning to Rome the following day.

AFP