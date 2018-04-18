Manchester City Could Dominate For Years, Says Conte

Antonio Conte says Manchester City could dominate English football for years after Pep Guardiola’s side dethroned Chelsea as Premier League champions.

City were crowned champions last weekend with five games of the season still to go and boast a 16-point lead over second-placed Manchester United.

“Manchester City is one club that can continue to dominate, to win, not only in England but also to fight for the Champions League,” said Conte, who won the Premier League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

“They have the possibility to do this. It is a very strong club, they have an important squad with great players and are a club that want to invest and improve. There are a lot of things that are right.”

Chelsea go into Thursday’s clash with Burnley with their top-four hopes hanging by a thread.

The Blues trail fourth-placed Tottenham by eight points, even if Spurs have played a game more.

Conte said Chelsea would strive to reach the Champions League qualification spots even though the odds are stacked against them.

“If we want to be realistic with five games to go, it’s not simple to reduce the gap, but we must have the will to fight, the desire to take this target,” he said.

“Why not? We have an important game against Burnley, a really strong team having a fantastic season, and it won’t be easy to get three points.”

