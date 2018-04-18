NASS Drops Bills Seeking Election Re-ordering

The House of Representatives has dropped the bills seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2010.

The first bill is seeking to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 to further improve the electoral process and for related matters, and the second Bill is seeking to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act, No. 6, 2010 to make provision for the sequence of elections in Nigeria.

This amendment seeks to change the sequence of the election in a way that the Presidential election comes last, after the State Assemblies/National Assembly and governorship elections.

READ ALSO: FG Orders Probe Of National Assembly Invasion

This the development is coming against the backdrop of speculation that a section of the lawmakers had come under intense pressure from their respective state governors.

The lawmakers were on Wednesday supposed to debate the general principles of the two bills for a second reading but the lead sponsor of the first Bill Aishatu Dukku was not on the floor.

The chairman Rules and Business, Emmanuel Orker-Jev then requested the leave of the House to step down the bill which focused on electronic voting.

Also, lead sponsor of the second Bill, Pwajok Gyang, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria was on the floor but asked that the bill be stepped down.

However, some of the lawmakers were not in agreement with the withdrawal of the two electoral act amendment bills.

Despite been stepped down; the Bills can, however, be presented again for debate on another legislative day.