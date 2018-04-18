President Buhari Receives Delegation Of Royal Dutch Shell In London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received a delegation of Royal Dutch Shell in the London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari received the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Royal Dutch Shell, Ben Van Beurden, alongside MD Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, Mr Osagie Okunbor and VP Nigeria and Gabon Shell Mr Peter Costello.

The President is in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

He earlier this week held bilateral talks with the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

