Turkey To Hold Elections In June

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by a year-and-a-half after a call from his main nationalist ally.

“As a result of consultations with Mr Bahceli, we decided to hold elections on June 24, 2018, a Sunday,” Erdogan said in an address at his presidential palace after meeting Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chief Devlet Bahceli.

Both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on the same day. They had originally been scheduled to be held on November 3, 2019.

AFP