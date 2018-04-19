45 Police Officers Involved In Evan’s Arrest Promoted

The Police Service Commission has approved the special promotion of 45 police officers and acting appointments for another 13 officers who played major roles in the arrest of suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumuje Onuoamadike, aka Evans.

All of the officers were promoted for the gallantry in the arrest of Evans and 21 others believed to be members of his gang.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement that the commission took the decision in Abuja on Thursday at its 27th Plenary Meeting which began on Tuesday.

“The promotion and acting appointments were based on the superlative performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorized Nigerians,” the statement read in part.

Those promoted are of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT); Special Tactical Squad (STS); and Technical Intelligence Unit under the direct supervision and coordination of the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

One of those promoted is DCP Habu A. Sani, the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit. He was elevated to the rank of commissioner.

Sani was also directed to appear before the PSC on Friday, April 20 for an interactive session in line with the Commission’s policy for officers transiting to the rank of Commissioner.

Two assistant commissioners of police were promoted to deputy commissioners; one chief superintendent of police was promoted to assistant commissioner of police, while one superintendent of police to was elevated to chief superintendent.

Sixteen assistant superintendents of police were promoted to deputy superintendent and 24 inspectors were made assistant superintendents.

Furthermore, one assistant superintendent was appointed acting deputy superintendent while 12 Inspectors were also appointed acting assistant superintendents.

The acting appointments were approved for officers who were not due for promotion.

“The promotion and acting appointments were also necessitated by the need to match rank with schedules of duty either being performed or to be performed by the officers and for their acts of gallantry and courage exhibited in the course of duty,” the statement added.

The Chairman of the PSC, Mike Okiro, who presided over the meeting, said the new ranks would greatly motivate the Officers for improved performance.